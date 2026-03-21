Iran’s Buried Missile Empire Exposed



CNN just dropped a bombshell investigation: deep inside Iran’s mountains lie sprawling underground “missile cities” — vast tunnel networks hiding thousands of missiles and launchers, shielded from airstrikes.





Satellite imagery reveals fortified entrances blasted by US and Israeli strikes, yet Tehran keeps adapting and rebuilding. The regime’s terrorist arsenal isn’t going anywhere easily.





Venezuelan journalist Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) amplified the clip, calling Iran a straight-up terrorist state and declaring Trump is finally ending its reign of evil.





The post sparked heated replies — cheers for decisive action, skepticism about the footage, and some accusing the messenger of bias. Either way, the visuals make one thing clear: Iran’s underground fortress is real, massive, and built for survival.