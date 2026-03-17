Iran’s New Supreme Leader Narrowly Escaped Death in Strike That Killed His Father





Tehran’s regime has quietly installed Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader following the February 28, 2026, U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that eliminated his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several family members.





Leaked audio obtained and verified by The Telegraph reveals how Mojtaba survived by chance. A senior official from Ali Khamenei’s office, briefing Revolutionary Guard commanders and clerics, described the moment missiles struck the family residence in Tehran at 9:32 a.m. local time.





The official stated that Mojtaba had “stepped outside” the building “to do something” mere moments before the impact. He suffered only a minor shrapnel wound to his leg.





The strike killed Ali Khamenei along with Mojtaba’s wife, his son, a son-in-law, and other key figures present.





In the recording, the official attributed Mojtaba’s survival to divine intervention, calling it “God’s will.”





This narrow escape enabled his rapid appointment as successor on March 8, quashing earlier rumors of severe injury or death.