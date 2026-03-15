Iran’s Streets Erupt: Regime on the Brink as People Demand Freedom



Tehran’s roads are jammed with angry crowds under cover of night, traffic at a standstill while ordinary Iranians flood the streets in what looks like the beginning of the end for the mullahs.





Patriotic voices are calling for regime change, rallying behind #MPGA — Make Persia Great Again — a clear signal that freedom-loving Iranians want out from under decades of oppressive theocratic rule.





This isn’t random chaos. Economic collapse, brutal crackdowns, the assassination of Khamenei, and recent U.S.-Israeli strikes have pushed the long-suffering people past the breaking point. Protests that started late last year reignited in February and show no signs of stopping in March.





The regime’s heavy-handed response — checkpoints in tunnels, mass arrests, internet blackouts — only fuels the fire. Iranians are done with the corruption, the poverty, the endless repression.





The world should take note: when a people rise up like this, tyrants fall. The Islamic Republic’s days are numbered. Freedom is coming to Persia, and nothing the ayatollahs do can stop it now. #MPGA