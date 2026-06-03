IRGC Claims Strike On U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters In Bahrain



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it launched guided missiles and kamikaze drones targeting the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as U.S. air bases and helicopter facilities across the region.





The attack marks one of the most direct Iranian strikes against American military assets during the current crisis.





U.S. and regional air defense systems were activated following the launch, while authorities in Bahrain issued air raid alerts and emergency warnings.





The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with both sides continuing to release conflicting claims regarding the outcome of the attack.



#Iran #USA #Bahrain #IRGC #USNavy #MiddleEast