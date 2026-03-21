IRGC Flee to Afghanistan as Iran’s Regime Crumbles

IRGC Cowards Flee to Afghanistan as Iran’s Regime Crumbles



Masked Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members—once feared enforcers of the mullahs’ brutal rule—are now caught on video crossing into Afghanistan with passports in hand, desperate to escape the fallout from devastating US-Israeli strikes.

Al Arabiya footage shows these IRGC rats abandoning their posts, some reportedly shaving beards to avoid recognition after the Supreme Leader’s death and relentless attacks shredded their command structure.





These are the same thugs who terrorized civilians for decades. Now, with top commanders eliminated, missile forces crippled, and desertions mounting, they run like cowards when real pressure arrives.

Over three million Iranians displaced, borders chaotic, and the regime’s grip slipping fast—proof the theocracy is finally cracking under decisive force.





The IRGC only knows bravery against unarmed protesters. Against determined enemies, they vanish. The end of this oppressive era can’t come soon enough.