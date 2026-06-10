IRGC media says Iran hit 70% of targets in strikes on US bases

Iran’s overnight missile and drone operation against the US regional bases hit 70% of its targets, IRGC-linked Fars News reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

The source said the assessment was based on “satellite images and information sent by field sources to Iran’s foreign intelligence service.”

Long-range ballistic missiles and drones passed through air defense systems at US bases and hit pre-selected targets in Azraq, Jordan, Ali Al Salem in Kuwait and the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, according to the report.

Reuters reported earlier citing initial US assessments that nearly all of the missiles and drones launched by Iran at US military facilities in the region were intercepted.