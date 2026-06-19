IRGC outlet urges Tehran to close Hormuz, end US MoU implementation

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency called on Iranian authorities to close the Strait of Hormuz and end implementation of the Iran-US MoU, citing continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

“Every minute that the Strait of Hormuz remains open is a major loss,” Tasnim wrote, adding that if the United States manages to relieve energy pressure on itself, “it will become even more brazen and aggressive.”

The outlet directly urged officials to act, writing: “Close the strait and contain America at this very first step.”

“Should officials not immediately end the implementation of the MoU and close the Strait of Hormuz?” Tasnim wrote. “Should there not be a powerful response to America and Israel so that their calculations do not shift further against the Islamic Republic and the resistance?”