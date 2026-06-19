IRGC says it stands behind officials but is ready for war if talks fail

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would stand behind the Islamic Republic’s officials after Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s message on the memorandum with the United States, while warning it was ready for military action if what it called the enemy violated Iran’s rights.

In a statement addressed to Khamenei as Supreme Leader and commander-in-chief, the IRGC praised his message as strengthening internal unity, raising morale among forces and giving political leaders support in pursuing the Islamic Republic’s demands.

The Guards portrayed the memorandum and future talks as the result of military pressure, saying the enemy had retreated from threats against Iran to asking for an understanding and negotiations. It said Iranians and military forces expected diplomacy to continue what it called the battlefield’s achievements and lead to the fulfillment of Iran’s rights.

“The dear nation and the fighters of Islam stand like a mountain behind their statesmen, and if the treacherous enemy seeks, as in the past, to make excessive demands and violate the rights of the Iranian nation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards are ready on land, at sea, in the air and across all arenas of hybrid warfare, stronger than before and drawing on the experience of several battles, to inflict a far greater historic defeat on them at the slightest signal from that brave and wise commander,” the statement said.