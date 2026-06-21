IS IT NECESSARY TO CHANGE GOVERNMENT? WHO WOULD SUCCEED HH? IS THERE AN OPPOSITION WORTHY OF REPLACING THE PRESIDENT?- Remmy Kangwa- Remmy Kangwa

By Remmy Kangwa

IS IT NECESSARY TO CHANGE GOVERNMENT? WHO WOULD SUCCEED HH? IS THERE AN OPPOSITION WORTHY OF REPLACING THE PRESIDENT?



Big rallies and crazy online competition got me thinking. 樂 Is it really necessary to change government or replace President HH?





My mind has been wrestling with many thoughts. On one hand, I tell myself that changing the President now may come at the wrong time. The economy is slowly recovering, and policies such as free education and CDF are already making an impact. Perhaps continuity matters.





On the other hand, I also ask myself: if free education is now law, and there is already a roadmap for CDF implementation, does that alone mean the current leadership must continue?  Law can be followed by any president, you don’t need him To continue to enjoy the benefits of the law made by MPs from all parties. What of people complaining of hunger for how long will they endure? Is salt sana slogan enough? too much Salt 蓼 sana kills time time.





Looking back at the 2021 elections, one of the biggest reasons many people wanted change was not purely the economy cadrism played a huge role of which to date we’ve seen so many cadres even fighting each other within political parties . This makes me question what truly drives voters to change governments. If Zambians voted purely based on economic performance, some would even argue that Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) deserves another chance because even though some of us were young President Mwanawasa & Rupiah held dollar by the throat.





Today, big rallies and loud political noise suggest a significant number of people want the government change. But are all these people focused on the economy or the competence of the sitting President? Or are many driven by rivalry between the current government and the previous one? Are things really bad or ni jealous between the current and previous government. Looking at the number of registered voters anyone in this country stands a chance of winning an election if people decide to vote.





The truth is, anything is possible at this point.



Whatever decision Zambians make will affect everyone. If we decide based on emotions, all of us will live with the consequences. If we decide based on competence, that too will shape our future as a nation.





In terms of perception, the opposition may appear stronger than the ruling party in some spaces. But if President HH loses power, I would partly blame his political advisors for completely failing to manipulate the relationship between past and present government because given a chance I can execute that strategy in 48 hours, only that it’s a bit too late for that. If he wins, it will offer an important lesson to political students like myself, (Wadabwa I have said political students kah? Yes I have always loved it, I am just waiting for Edgar Silwimba and colleagues to reach a certain age so that I start advising them Apa I am busy selling car at Gold Motors Car Dealers ), if president wins he will surely be the first to return power based on competence & not manipulation.





Since independence, Zambia has rarely voted a government in & out purely based on factors that directly determine long-term national growth. It’s mostly based on emotions, perception etc.





We may never convince everyone, and no one can decide for all citizens. My hope is simply that Zambians make a wise decision, one guided by reason, vision, and the future of our country.



Good luck to all candidates.



As for me I will celebrate with whoever wins I don’t like stress  I have said it in advance.



#TogetherAsOne