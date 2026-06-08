Is Russia’s “Avangard” the fastest hypersonic missile in the world?



The Russian “Avangard” is considered one of the most advanced strategic systems in modern military technology and is classified as a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, it does not follow a predictable trajectory in its final phase. Instead, it glides through the atmosphere at extremely high speeds while actively maneuvering.





In terms of speed, “Avangard” is estimated to reach around Mach 27 (approximately 33,000 km/h), making it one of the fastest known military systems today. Its range is linked to the intercontinental ballistic missile that launches it, with estimates reaching up to 18,000 km, giving it true intercontinental strike capability.





One of its most notable features is its ability to change altitude and direction during flight within the atmosphere. This maneuverability significantly reduces the chances of interception by traditional and even advanced air defense systems, as its flight path becomes highly unpredictable.





Regarding its payload, “Avangard” can carry a nuclear warhead with an estimated yield of around 2 megatons (over 100 times the power of the Hiroshima bomb). It can also theoretically be equipped with conventional warheads depending on mission requirements.





The system officially entered service in 2019 and is typically deployed on intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the “Sarmat” or UR-100NUTTKh, making it a key element of Russia’s strategic deterrence capability.





Despite its impressive specifications, debate continues over whether it is truly “uninterceptable,” especially as modern air and space defense technologies continue to evolve, raising ongoing questions about the future balance between offensive and defensive systems in the hypersonic era.



#HypersonicWeapons #Avangard #RussiaDefense #MilitaryTechnology