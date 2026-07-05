“IS SOUTH AFRICA UNDER ATTACK FROM FOREIGN INTERESTS? EXPLOSIVE ISRAELI ARTICLE CALLING FOR THE BREAKUP OF SOUTH AFRICA SPARKS OUTRAGE AND FRESH QUESTIONS ABOUT XENOPHOBIA, SEPARATISM AND NATIONAL UNITY!”





A controversial opinion article published by writer Grant Gochin in The Times of Israel has reignited debate in South Africa after it argued that the country should be peacefully broken up into several independent states based on ethnic, cultural and regional identities





In the article, Gochin argues that South Africa’s current political and economic challenges, including corruption, poor governance and economic decline, have made the country increasingly difficult to govern as a single state. He suggests that various groups, including Zulu, Xhosa, Tswana, Sotho, Venda and Tsonga communities, as well as regions such as the Western Cape, should be allowed to pursue self-determination through referendums.





The article compares South Africa’s situation to historical examples such as the breakup of Yugoslavia and the creation of South Sudan, arguing that smaller and more culturally cohesive states may achieve greater stability and prosperity than larger multi-ethnic countries.





The publication of the article has sparked strong reactions across South Africa, with critics arguing that any proposal to fragment the country risks deepening divisions and undermining national unity. Others have pointed out that the article represents the views of an individual author rather than official Israeli government policy.





The debate has also fueled wider discussions about xenophobia, immigration, separatist movements and whether external actors could seek to exploit existing social and political tensions within South Africa.





Supporters of national unity argue that South Africa’s challenges should be addressed through constitutional reforms, economic growth and stronger governance rather than through the creation of separate states.





Do you believe South Africa’s future lies in greater national unity, or should regions and communities have the right to pursue self-determination?