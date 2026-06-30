Ismael Saibari’s girlfriend left him because she felt he couldn’t afford the lifestyle she wanted.

From “You Can’t Afford Me” to “$55 Million Move.” 



Before sealing his dream $55 million move to Bayern Munich, Ismael Saibari xxxwas reportedly earning €19,200 per week at PSV.





According to the story, his girlfriend left him because she felt he couldn’t afford the lifestyle she wanted.



Then everything changed.





As soon as the Bayern transfer was confirmed, she allegedly flooded his phone with long apology messages, hoping to get him back.



Saibari’s response? He didn’t say a word.





Instead, he reportedly posted screenshots of her old “You can’t afford me” messages alongside her new apologies and let the internet do the rest. 





Moral of the story: Never look down on someone’s present. You never know what tomorrow holds.