🚨 ISRAEL CLAIMS SOUTH AFRICA’S ICJ CASE IS FALLING APART AS LEGAL BATTLE OVER GAZA DRAGS TOWARDS 2029 🚨





A new diplomatic clash has erupted after Israel’s Foreign Ministry claimed that South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is losing momentum following a decision that extends the legal timetable in the high-profile case.





According to Israel, South Africa requested additional time to prepare and submit legal arguments, resulting in the court setting new deadlines that could see parts of the written proceedings continue until 2029.





Israeli officials argue that the extension undermines claims that the matter was urgent and have accused South Africa of using the case for political purposes rather than purely legal reasons.





South Africa, however, has consistently maintained that the case is about international law, civilian protection and accountability. The South African government argues that the complexity of the case requires extensive legal preparation, evidence gathering and detailed submissions to the court.





The dispute has become one of the most closely watched international legal battles in recent years, drawing global attention and dividing opinion across the world.





Supporters of South Africa’s position argue that major international cases often take years to conclude and that delays do not determine the strength or weakness of legal arguments. They believe the case remains a significant test of international law and the responsibilities of states during armed conflicts.





Meanwhile, Israel continues to reject South Africa’s allegations and insists it will vigorously defend itself throughout the proceedings.





As the case moves forward, both governments remain locked in a diplomatic and legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for international law, global diplomacy and the Middle East conflict.



🔥 Do you believe South Africa’s ICJ case will ultimately succeed, or do you think Israel’s claim that the case is collapsing will be proven correct?