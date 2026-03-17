Israel Delivers Precision Strike on IRGC Base in Shiraz, Eliminating Senior Basij Commander





Israeli forces carried out a calculated double-tap missile strike on an IRGC Basij facility in Shiraz today, March 16, 2026, killing Brigadier General Ebrahim Mortazavi-Nasab, commander of the Sarallah Resistance District.





Initial reports indicate four missiles hit the Tharallah base near the Moallem intersection around 6:55 PM local time. Ten minutes later, three more missiles struck the same location—likely targeting responders and rescuers who had arrived at the scene.





The attack follows a pattern of focused operations against high-value IRGC officers and internal security apparatus. Mortazavi-Nasab’s elimination weakens the regime’s domestic suppression network in a key provincial center.





Opposition sources inside Iran first reported the strike, with confirmation spreading quickly across pro-Western and Israeli-aligned accounts. No official statement has yet come from Tehran or Jerusalem, consistent with ongoing shadow-war protocol.





This incident underscores Israel’s determination to degrade the IRGC’s command structure without broader escalation, one precise blow at a time.