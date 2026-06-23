ISRAEL DROPS THE HAMMER – CUTS ALL TIES WITH EU’S ‘APARTHEID’ ACCUSER



No more talks. No more niceties.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has FULLY SEVERED all contact with EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas after she dared to compare Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to South Africa’s apartheid regime.





Sa’ar’s message ? “Retract your vile blood libel or stay silent. We’re done playing nice.”



Kallas refuses to deny or clarify her remarks. Instead, she’s calling for “dialogue.”





Dialogue ? There is none. Not until she takes it back.



Israel just drew a red line and slammed the door. Either she walks back her words – or the EU’s top diplomat gets zero access to Israeli officials.