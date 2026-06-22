Israel reportedly considering limited troop pullback in southern Lebanon



Israeli officials are reportedly considering a limited and largely symbolic withdrawal of troops from selected areas along the “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon, according to multiple media reports.





The move would mark a notable shift in tone after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz previously insisted that Israeli forces would remain inside the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary.





Sources cited by international and regional media suggest that Israel is now examining the possibility of withdrawing forces from several small areas as part of an effort to reduce tensions along the border.





Analysts believe the reported change in posture is aimed at lowering friction and creating a more favorable atmosphere ahead of upcoming diplomatic talks involving Israeli representatives in the United States.





Despite the reports, there has been no official confirmation regarding the scale, timing or exact locations of any potential troop withdrawal.