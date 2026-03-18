📢 Israel Says the Man Behind Surveillance and Covert Ops Is Dead ⤵️



Tehran’s Inner Circle Just Took Another Major Blow:





Israel says Esmail Khatib, Iran’s intelligence chief, has been killed in a targeted strike in Tehran. According to the IDF, Khatib oversaw surveillance, espionage and covert operations, and was deeply involved in the arrest and killing of protesters during the Mahsa Amini unrest.





The timing is striking. Israel says the killing follows the death of Ali Larijani, a senior regime figure who had publicly threatened President Donald Trump less than a week earlier.



