Israel Strikes IRGC Navy Headquarters in Eastern Tehran



The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed a successful airstrike today on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy headquarters in eastern Tehran.

The facility, housed in a large military compound, had long served as a command hub for coordinating maritime terrorist operations against Israel and other regional targets, including threats to civilian shipping and freedom of navigation.





The strike forms part of ongoing joint US-Israeli operations that began late February 2026, aimed at degrading Iran’s missile, drone, nuclear-related, and command infrastructure.

Earlier reports from mid-March noted US claims of destroying broader IRGC command centers, though specifics on high-level casualties in underground meetings remain unconfirmed by official sources.





Video footage circulating on social media shows fires and emergency responses in Tehran amid the conflict’s escalation.

While opposition accounts express optimism about regime weakening, verified details focus on military targets rather than sweeping leadership losses.