Israeli Drone Strike Hits Regime Police Convoy in Central Tehran



Today Israeli forces struck a convoy of Iran’s special police units at Enghelab Roundabout in Tehran. Video footage shows regime vehicles engulfed in flames with personnel fleeing in disarray.





The targeted units belong to the regime’s notorious riot police forces responsible for brutal suppression during the January protests that claimed tens of thousands of lives.

This precision strike forms part of ongoing operations aimed at degrading the Islamic Republic’s internal security apparatus and hastening the regime’s collapse.





The regime’s grip weakens as its enforcers face direct consequences for years of repression.