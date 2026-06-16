Israeli media releases alleged details of Iran-US MoU

The report listed the main clauses as follows:

Iran, the United States and their allies would stop hostilities, including in Lebanon.

Iran reaffirmed its commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

The United States and Iran committed to resolving the issue of removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

The United States and Iran would discuss enrichment and Iran’s nuclear needs.Iran would maintain the status quo in its nuclear program as long as negotiations continue.



The United States would lift the naval blockade, refrain from imposing new sanctions and not reinforce its forces in the region during negotiations on the final agreement.



Iran would make the necessary arrangements to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, free of charge, for 60 days.

The United States committed to making frozen Iranian assets available for use once the memorandum of understanding is implemented.



If a final agreement is reached, the United States would withdraw its forces within 30 days and cancel all sanctions on Iran.

Any final agreement would include a plan to establish a $300 billion fund for Iran’s reconstruction.



Washington would grant Tehran temporary sanctions waivers to sell oil during the negotiations.

Negotiations will be held between Iran and Oman with the participation of [Persian] Gulf policy to define “arrangements regarding shipping and maritime services”