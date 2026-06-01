



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Israeli ground forces have crossed the Litani River, pushing deeper into central Lebanon.





As delegations from both countries meet in Washington under U.S. mediation to discuss a possible ceasefire, events on the ground appear to be moving in the opposite direction. Critics argue that military operations continue to expand despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.





The development has intensified concerns across the region, with many questioning whether negotiations can succeed while fighting persists. According to reports, the conflict has already claimed more than 3,300 lives, leaving communities devastated and raising fears of a wider regional escalation.





🌍 Is peace still possible, or are the Middle East tensions entering a dangerous new phase?



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