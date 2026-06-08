Israeli Strike Kills Lebanese Brigadier General and Two Soldiers



A senior Lebanese military commander and two other soldiers were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a Lebanese Army vehicle in southern Lebanon on June 6, marking one of the most significant losses for the Lebanese Armed Forces in recent months.





According to Lebanese military officials, the vehicle was traveling between Kfar Tebnit and Khardali in Nabatieh Governorate when it was struck, killing a Brigadier General, a Captain, and another veteran serviceman. The attack reportedly destroyed the vehicle and left no survivors.



Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the strike, calling it a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law. He accused Israel of undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing stability and preventing further escalation along the border.





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later acknowledged responsibility for the strike and stated that the incident is under internal investigation. Israeli officials claimed the vehicle was operating in a highly active combat zone without prior coordination while troops were on heightened alert over potential Hezbollah drone attacks.





The deaths of senior Lebanese Army personnel are expected to increase tensions across southern Lebanon, as the Lebanese Armed Forces are not a direct participant in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.