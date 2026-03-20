Justice Served: Israel’s Precision Strike Takes Out Iran’s Basij Spymaster



Another blow to the mullahs’ terror machine: The IDF has confirmed the elimination of Ismail Ahmadi, the ruthless intelligence chief of Iran’s notorious Basij militia, in a targeted airstrike on Tehran leadership earlier this week.





Ahmadi was the enforcer behind the regime’s brutal crackdowns, directing surveillance, arrests, and violence against protesters who dared challenge the Islamic Republic’s iron grip.

His unit played a key role in the savage suppression of dissent, including the bloody response to nationwide uprisings.





This strike, which also claimed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani and other top figures, shows Israel’s resolve to dismantle the IRGC’s oppressive network from the inside.