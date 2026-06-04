It Will Be Difficult to Run Ngoni Affairs Without Mphezeni IV – Nzamane

By Ezron Miti

Senior Chief Nzamane says it will be difficult for the Ngoni Royal Establishment (NRE) to run the affairs of the Ngoni people following the death of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Mphezeni IV.

Speaking on Tuesday when Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop, George Cosmus Zumaire Lungu, signed the book of condolences at the royal palace, Senior Chief Nzamane described the late traditional leader as a unifier who loved and defended his people.

He said Mphezeni IV was devoted to the welfare of the Ngoni people and worked tirelessly to unite different tribes.

Senior Chief Nzamane noted that choosing a successor would not be an easy process, saying the Ngoni Royal Establishment would take time to ensure that a suitable replacement is selected.

“Mphezeni was younger than me, and we expected him to live longer,” he said.

The traditional leader said the Ngoni Royal Establishment was deeply grieved by the loss of the Inkosi.

He thanked Bishop Lungu for offering words of comfort and noted that the late Mphezeni IV was a baptized Catholic, making it important for the Catholic Church to play a key role in his funeral arrangements.

Senior Chief Nzamane requested that the burial programme include a Holy Mass at the palace before the late traditional leader is laid to rest.

He also announced a tentative burial programme, stating that the body of the late Inkosi is expected to arrive in Chipata on June 4, while burial is tentatively scheduled for June 9.

Meanwhile, Bishop Lungu said mourning the late traditional leader was not easy.

“As believers, we thank God for the gift of the Inkosi. We believe that all of us are on a journey and what differs is time,” Bishop Lungu said.

The Bishop revealed that he had visited the late Inkosi on several occasions to check on him and had been informed recently that he was ill.

He conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family and the Ngoni chiefdom and encouraged them to remain strong and accept the will of God.

Chipata Legacy | June 3, 2026