It’s over, UPND is a one-term government, says Senior Chief Mwamba



SENIOR CHIEF MWAMBA of the Bemba-speaking people of Kasama District has declared that the UPND is destined to serve only one term in office.





Speaking when NRPUP Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu paid a courtesy call on him, the traditional leader said Zambia’s political history shows a pattern in the length of time different governments have remained in power.





He noted that the UNIP government ruled for 27 years, the MMD governed for 20 years, while the PF served for 10 years, arguing that the UPND would therefore only govern for five years.





“The PF was given 10 years, which is half of the 20 years that the MMD ruled. Five is half of 10, so don’t worry. Things are just okay,” he said.



Senior Chief Mwamba also made a light-hearted remark directed at Green Party candidate Peter Sinkamba, saying that if the Alliance forms government, he would allocate him land to cultivate marijuana.





“Are you hearing me, Peter Sinkamba? When the Alliance wins, I’ll even give you land so that we cultivate a lot of marijuana,” he said.





The traditional leader further said many Zambians want a return of the previous leadership because they believe lessons have been learnt from past mistakes.





“The majority say that we must go back because people have learned lessons. People ask what you will do. But you have learned and you know where you went wrong,” he said.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 6, 2026.