‎It’s ‘sheer stupidity’ for Moonga to call for my arrest over ‘Zambezi, Chambishi’ region – Sishuwa

‎‎Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says it’s ‘sheer stupidity’ for UPND Lusaka provincial trustee Paul Moonga to call for his arrest for categorising Zambia by regions, as Zambezi and Chambishi regions.



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‎Moonga in a recent interview with Daily Revelation, said the police were sleeping for failing to launch investigations against Dr Sishuwa for categorising the country into Zambezi and Chambishi regions.



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‎”This is sheer stupidity. When did it become a crime to describe regions according to geography? The UPND leaders should be advised that the Zambezi River passes through Southern Province and is a major tourist

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-sheer-stupidity-for-moonga-to-call-for-my-arrest-over-zambezi-chambishi-region-sishuwa/