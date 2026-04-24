It’s ‘sheer stupidity’ for Moonga to call for my arrest over ‘Zambezi, Chambishi’ region – Sishuwa
Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says it’s ‘sheer stupidity’ for UPND Lusaka provincial trustee Paul Moonga to call for his arrest for categorising Zambia by regions, as Zambezi and Chambishi regions.
Moonga in a recent interview with Daily Revelation, said the police were sleeping for failing to launch investigations against Dr Sishuwa for categorising the country into Zambezi and Chambishi regions.
”This is sheer stupidity. When did it become a crime to describe regions according to geography? The UPND leaders should be advised that the Zambezi River passes through Southern Province and is a major tourist
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-sheer-stupidity-for-moonga-to-call-for-my-arrest-over-zambezi-chambishi-region-sishuwa/