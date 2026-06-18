It’s time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that Lionel Messi is the best player of all time – Ronaldo

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário declared that the world must stop debating who is the greatest player in football history following Lionel Messi’s latest landmark performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he scored three goals.

The three goals saw the Argentine captain reach 16 career World Cup goals, surpassing Ronaldo’s tournament tally of 15 and moving level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in competition history.

Speaking in an interview covered by Mundo Deportivo, the iconic former striker urged the football community to acknowledge Messi’s unprecedented legacy.

“It’s time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time. He continues to deliver every season and in the World Cup and, yet, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books.” he said

Ronaldo further noted that records are meant to be broken, adding that such an achievement surprises no true football fan given the continuous brilliance of the Argentine superstar.