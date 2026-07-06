I’ve been called a “bitter feminist” and repeatedly accused of hating men – Cries Musician Wezi

Wezi Mhone writes:

I’ve been called a “bitter feminist” and repeatedly accused of hating men because of the position I’ve taken on the “no bail, no bond” policy. The reality is far less dramatic.





Legal experts have shared their perspectives, and those of us who advocate against sexual violence have shared ours. As I’ve said before, no law is immune from exploitation or abuse by people with enough power or influence. I accept that the “no bail, no bond” policy carries real risks, and as a society we should continue refining our laws to better protect innocent people from wrongful implication while also prioritizing the safety and dignity of survivors of sexual violence.





These two goals are not mutually exclusive.



I also believe there should be serious legal consequences for anyone who knowingly makes a false accusation of sexual assault.





Let me be absolutely clear: women who deliberately and maliciously falsely accuse innocent men of sexual assault commit a profound injustice. They can destroy the lives, reputations, relationships, and livelihoods of innocent people. At the same time, they empower actual sexual predators by undermining public trust in genuine reports of abuse. Their actions make it harder for real survivors to be believed, and they dishonor the extraordinary courage it takes to come forward after experiencing sexual violence.





Supporting survivors does not mean abandoning due process. Believing in justice for the innocent does not mean dismissing survivors. A just society must be capable of doing both.





Justice should never force us to choose between protecting the innocent and protecting survivors. We should demand laws that do both.