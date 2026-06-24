🇲🇱 MALI RISING!

Général Assimi Goïta Speaks Out!



“I’ve fought side-by-side with the French army, patrolled with them, listened to their radios… and what I saw broke my heart.





When danger came, we Malians were sent to the front. If there was no threat, they called it R.A.S (nothing to report). But when we were attacked, they shrugged it off — ‘this is war,’ they said. Hundreds of our soldiers died, while French soldiers remained untouched.





I’ll never forget the day near Kidal. We could almost taste victory, but then orders came: ‘Do NOT enter Kidal.’ Some of us tried to move forward — they threatened to shoot us in the head. That day, I cried like a child.





Later, I watched with my own eyes — the French handing fuel and pickup trucks to the rebels! They smiled at us as if mocking our suffering.



When we spoke up, they betrayed us — even setting us up to be arrested by the rebels. On their radios, they celebrated: ‘Mission accomplished.’





Despite everything, I never gave up. They tried to break us, but instead they made us stronger. I trained harder, studied the battlefield, and learned the truth: Mali’s future is in OUR hands, not in theirs.



I know the north like the back of my hand. I know who the real enemies are. And I swear, with my brothers-in-arms, WE WILL LIBERATE MALI!





We are not politicians.

We are not puppets.

We are LIBERATORS.



Mali is a rich land — full of promise.

And together, we will make it shine!.