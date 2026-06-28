Ivory Coast coach has criticized  Bastian Schweinsteiger over comments he made about the Ivorian team’s playing style at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae has criticised former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger over comments he made about the Ivorian team’s playing style at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Schweinsteiger, speaking as a commentator on German broadcaster ARD before Germany’s 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 20, described the Ivorian team’s style as “a bit African football,” “unorthodox,” “wild,” and “not so conditioned by tactics.”

He added that Germany had to be prepared for Ivory Coast to be “unpredictable.”

The comments raised controversy, with critics saying they reflected old stereotypes about African football being physical and chaotic rather than technical or tactical.

Asked about the remarks after Ivory Coast secured qualification for the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history, Fae said he was disappointed.

“I think it’s sad,” Fae said after Ivory Coast’s 2-0 win over Curaçao in Philadelphia on Thursday, a result that sealed second place in Group E.

“Schweinsteiger was a very good player; I have always loved him as a midfielder and the way he understood football. When I heard his comments, I was disappointed in the man,” he added.

Fae said the remarks could be viewed as racist.

“It is odd he would speak that way. We could call it racist, if we were calling a spade a spade,” the Ivory Coast coach said.

He added that African teams should not be reduced to physicality or unpredictability.Ad

“All I can show is that on the pitch African teams are not just physical, we are technical and tactical,” Fae said.

He said he hoped Schweinsteiger’s words were simply “a clumsy statement” rather than a reflection of what he truly thinks about African football.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also refused to be drawn into the controversy when asked about the comments, saying it was “a serious subject” and that he was not in a position to give an appropriate answer.

Despite losing to Germany, Ivory Coast advanced to the last 32 after victories over Ecuador and Curaçao in Group E.

They will face either France or Norway in the first knockout round on June 30 in Arlington, Texas.