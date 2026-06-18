Ivory Coast’s Wahi denied entry to Canada.

Ivory Coast international Elye Wahi has been denied entry to Canada for his country’s World Cup group game against Germany on Saturday.

The Nice forward was reportedly, external arrested last month before the World Cup over alleged involvement in spot-fixing in Ligue 1.

Wahi, 23 – who started Sunday’s World Cup win over Ecuador – has been accused of deliberately earning a yellow card while playing for Nice against Metz in May.

Spot-fixing is the practice of deliberately affecting match incidents in a way that allows people to profit through betting markets.

-bbcafrica