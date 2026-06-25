JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA URGES SAPS TO ABANDON MASSIVE 30 JUNE DEPLOYMENT PLANS AND INSTEAD USE POLICE RESOURCES TO TRACK DOWN, ARREST AND DEPORT UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGN NATIONALS ACROSS SOUTH AFRICA





Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March movement have called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to redirect resources earmarked for the 30 June operation and focus instead on identifying, arresting and processing undocumented foreign nationals.

The call comes amid growing national debate over immigration, border security, law enforcement priorities and the government’s response to concerns raised by communities across the country.





Do you agree with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma that SAPS should focus on undocumented foreigners, or should police maintain their current 30 June deployment plans? 🇿🇦🔥