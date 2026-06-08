JACINTA: “THE PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA IS GETTING BAD ADVICE”

JACINTA: “THE PRESIDENT IS GETTING BAD ADVICE”



March and March leader Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma has reacted strongly to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on immigration and border management.





According to Jacinta, the President’s proposed solutions will not solve the real problems facing South Africa.





She argued that before government introduces new plans, leaders should spend time on the ground at Home Affairs offices, border posts, refugee reception centres and the Border Management Authority to understand what is actually happening.





Jacinta says the immigration crisis cannot simply be viewed through a political, racial or tribal lens.





In her view, the issue is about the enforcement of existing laws, border control, documentation systems and the capacity of state institutions.





Her remarks highlight a growing divide between government and activists who believe South Africans are raising practical concerns about illegal immigration, crime, public services and employment opportunities.





As the national debate intensifies, one question remains:



Is government truly listening to what communities are saying, or is it misunderstanding the concerns being raised across the country?



#ThePatriotSA #JacintaMaNgobeseZuma #MarchAndMarch #Ramaphosa #SouthAfrica #ImmigrationDebate