Jacob Zuma’s Party Says All Foreign Nationals Should Leave South Africa, Regardless of Legal Status

MK Party Member Bishop Ndlela Says All Foreign Nationals Should Leave South Africa, Regardless of Legal Status, During Interview on Durban Network





Speaking on Durban Network, MK Party member and church leader Bishop Ndlela said he believes all foreign nationals should leave South Africa, whether they have legal documentation or not, arguing that South Africans should focus on fixing their own country and creating opportunities for local citizens.





Ndlela made the remarks during an interview with the online media platform Durban Network, where he discussed immigration, unemployment and the future of South Africa.

His comments have attracted significant attention on social media, with supporters praising his stance while critics argue that legally documented foreign nationals contribute to the economy and have a right to live and work in the country.





The interview comes as immigration remains one of the most debated issues in South Africa, with increasing calls from various groups for stricter border controls and tougher action against illegal immigration.