JANET JACKSON DROPS FAMILY BOMBSHELL — STEVIE WONDER, TRACY CHAPMAN, AND SAMUEL L. JACKSON ARE ALL HER COUSINS





Janet Jackson just casually blew minds on BBC Radio 2 with some legendary family revelations.



When asked if she’s related to Stevie Wonder, Janet replied:





“He’s our cousin. How have I gone that long in life? Not a lot of people know that. He’s our cousin on my mother’s side.”



She wasn’t done there. She kept going:





“So is Tracy Chapman. So is Samuel Jackson.”



Pressed for confirmation, Janet laughed and confirmed:





“My cousin. Tracy Chapman. Cousin Samuel Jackson. He would be a cousin too. I mean, he’s not my brother, right?”





Talent like that doesn’t happen by accident. From the Jackson family dynasty to music giants Stevie Wonder and Tracy Chapman, and Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson — exceptional ability clearly runs in the blood on her mother’s side.





Strong families, shared heritage, and real talent produce legends. This is a beautiful reminder of the power of legacy and excellence.