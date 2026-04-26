JD Vance’s Detail Moves Like Lightning as Gunfire Erupts at White House Correspondents’ Dinner.





Secret Service agents sprang into action Saturday night, yanking Vice President JD Vance from his seat and rushing him to safety moments after shots rang out at the Washington Hilton ballroom during the annual media elite love-fest known as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.





Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top officials were also evacuated unharmed. Law enforcement quickly apprehended the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. One Secret Service officer took a round but was saved by his vest and is expected to recover fully. No other casualties reported.





Video from the chaotic scene shows Vance’s team operating with speed and precision, getting him out fast while the room erupted in panic.

Trump’s detail followed, though some footage captured rough handling that left questions about why the president wasn’t prioritized even quicker. Attendees ducked under tables as agents shouted commands and cleared the area.