Late financier and child s*x offender, Jeffrey Epstein attempted suicide at least three times before his death, according to a recent investigation.





The latest details indicate that his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center was found strewn with multiple nooses and extra linens following his death in August 2019.





Nicholas Tartaglione, an ex-New York police officer convicted of murder who briefly shared a cell with Epstein, revealed that the sex trafficker asked him how to make a noose just days before his first reported attempt on July 22, 2019. This interaction occurred on Epstein’s 13th day in custody, shortly after a judge denied him bail.





Tartaglione stated that he witnessed Epstein making preparations to end his life on two subsequent occasions. In one instance, Epstein tied a sheet to a window grate, and in another, Tartaglione discovered a hidden noose beneath Epstein’s mattress. While Tartaglione claims he alerted the jail guards to these actions, his warnings were dismissed. Another inmate, Peter Bright, later corroborated that Tartaglione had mentioned these early attempts shortly after Epstein died.





On July 22, less than three weeks before his final suicide, Tartaglione discovered Epstein motionless on the floor with an orange fabric noose around his neck. Though Epstein initially claimed his cellmate attacked him, an internal prison investigation cleared Tartaglione and ruled the incident an attempted suicide.





When guards discovered Epstein dead on the morning of August 10, 2019, his cell contained various contraband items, including a hoard of restricted sheets and multiple pre-fashioned orange fabric nooses.