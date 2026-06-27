Jehova’s Witnesses Pave Way for Hichilema’s Campaign Launch



..Sunday meeting made virtual…



The organizers of this annual event have just announced that; “due to unforeseen circumstances, tomorrow’s concluding program will not be held in person at Heroes Stadium but will now be held virtually.”





Earlier information emerged that the JW Org had requested authorities to move the UPND Campaign Launch to another venue or day.



Jehovah’s Witnesses is currently holding its 3 days, massive annual conventions at the 60,000-capacity National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.





We understand that they have requested the State to shift President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign launch.



UPND has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will launch the campaign outside the JW Convention at Heroes Stadium.





The Jehovah’s Witnesses is holding the 2026 three-day Regional Convention at Heroes Stadium.





Theme: The global theme for this year’s series of gatherings is “Eternal Happiness”.



Dates & Schedule: The event runs from Friday through Sunday. The program concludes on Sunday afternoon at approximately 14:40 to 18:00 hrs.