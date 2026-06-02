JLo Tells Workers to Skip Work for Pride Month



Jennifer Lopez kicked off Pride Month with a tone-deaf video telling the LGBTQ community they have official permission to ditch their jobs.





“Hi beautiful people, it’s Jennifer Lopez, wishing you a very happy Pride Month,” the multimillionaire says, clapping. “So make sure this one is extra. In fact, you officially have permission to skip work. Just tell your boss Jennifer Lopez said it was okay.”





She flashes a fake email on screen: “From: boss@email.com … Jennifer Lopez said it was okay.”



Lopez goes on: “But in all seriousness, I hope all of your months are filled with love, laughter, joy, and chosen family. We’re here and we’re waiting for you whenever you’re ready. Now let’s get loud and proud this month.”





Real Americans grinding bills, mortgages, and raising families don’t get to phone it in because a celebrity gave the green light. JLo’s elitist nonsense exposes the Hollywood bubble: private jets, mansions, and endless cash while preaching hooky to normal workers who would get fired on the spot.

This is peak out-of-touch celebrity hypocrisy, pushing a month-long spectacle from someone who hasn’t worked a real job in decades. Everyday people show up, work hard, and live responsibly—not this.