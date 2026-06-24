🇵🇹 Joao Félix explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was never the problem. 🐐



After Portugal’s victory, Joao Félix delivered a simple but powerful message regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.





“In the first match, people blamed Cristiano. But if he doesn’t receive balls inside the penalty area, what can he do?”



“He is the best player inside the box. You have to give him chances there.”





“Today, he had chances and scored two goals.”



“Most importantly, we created many chances today, unlike the first game.”



Joao Félix believes the difference wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo.





The difference was the service.



And once Portugal started creating opportunities, the 41-year-old captain did what he has done his entire career.





He scored.



Perhaps football isn’t always as complicated as people make it.



Great strikers live inside the penalty area.



They don’t create miracles out of nothing.



They finish the work of others.





From Raúl to Van Nistelrooy, from Lewandowski to Haaland, history has always rewarded teams that understand how to serve their number nine.



And maybe Portugal discovered something tonight.



Cristiano Ronaldo was never asking for miracles.



He was only asking for the ball.