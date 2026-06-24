JOÃO FÉLIX EXPOSES THE CRITICS: “In the first match they were putting the blame on Cristiano Rolnado, but…”

🚨🎙️ JOÃO FÉLIX EXPOSES THE CRITICS: “In the first match they were putting the blame on Cristiano, but…” 😤🇵🇹🐐





João Félix didn’t hold back after Portugal’s dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan! He stepped up to explain the real tactical difference between Matchday 1 and Matchday 2: 👇🗣️





“In the first match they were putting the blame on Cristiano, but if he doesn’t receive balls inside the penalty area, what can he do? He is the best player inside the box. You have to give him chances there to score.”





The Tactical Shift: 👇📉

❌ Match 1: Zero service, stagnant midfield, media blames Ronaldo.



✅ Match 2: High volume of box entries, creation unlocked, Ronaldo scores a brilliant brace.





Félix made it clear: “Today he had chances and scored two goals. We have to create chances for him inside the box.” At 41 years old, the formula remains exactly the same feed the machine, and he will finish!





Football Fans: Is Félix 100% spot on here? Do people look for any excuse to blame Ronaldo instead of looking at the actual tactical service? 👇



#lifestyle