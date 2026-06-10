John Terry claims 11 England players are not good enough for World Cup squad

Chelsea legend John Terry has openly disagreed with several of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad selections and suggested that more than ten of the players called up are not at the required standard.

Speaking before England’s final warm-up match against Costa Rica on Wednesday night, Terry did not hold back his views on the 26-man group that will travel to the United States for next week’s tournament opener against Croatia.

Terry singled out two Manchester United defenders as notable absentees. He argued that both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw deserved places in the squad. He also said Tuchel made a mistake by leaving Chelsea’s Cole Palmer at home.

Beyond individual omissions, Terry cast doubt on the overall depth of the squad. He claimed Tuchel can only count on 14 or 15 genuine starters and questioned whether the remaining players could contribute meaningfully to a World Cup-winning campaign. “First of all, I really like him [England boss Thomas Tuchel],” Terry said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Obviously, seeing his work around Chelsea, when he was there, he brought success for us in the Champions League as well. And what I like about him, he’s not afraid to make these big decisions, and I think we’ve seen that in his squad. Now, that’s something I disagree with actually, in terms of the players that he’s not picked for this World Cup.

“Harry Maguire being one, the first one. For me, he’s a better player than Dan Burn and now if the other two get injured, whether that’s John Stones coming in, I’d much rather Harry Maguire there and be the one coming in. I think he always poses a big threat from set plays as well late on, and I know Dan Burn poses that threat as well, when he can play at left-back being a left sider.

“But I would have Harry Maguire there every day of the week. Luke Shaw is another one at left back. We’re looking at Nico O’Reilly playing there. I think someone like him needs someone like Luke Shaw around the place to help him, settle him, give him a little bit of advice because he is the future of us in our next World Cups coming up.

“Cole Palmer is the next big decision as well. So I think he’s got it wrong in three or four big decisions on the pitch, actually. I think you need your best players, the further you get in these World Cups. I don’t think Djed Spence is the future for England, for me. I think he’s had a poor season, Spurs have been really poor as well, so you can definitely argue that one.

“But for me, I just think you need to have your best players there. When I look at it, I’m looking at the team now, there’s probably 14, 15 starters… there’s only 13, 14 or 15 players that can play if we’re going to win this World Cup. When I look at the rest of the squad around me, I’m not sure they’re going to push the players who are going to be playing.”

After their Group L opener against Croatia, England will face Ghana and Panama. The Three Lions are chasing their first World Cup trophy since 1966, having come close under Gareth Southgate with back-to-back European Championship finals and deep runs in two World Cups.