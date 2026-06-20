Joseph Elanga the father of Anthony Elanga



His father was Joseph Elanga Fils is a Cameroonian former professional footballer who played as a left-back and famously represented the Cameroon National Team at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.





He spent the majority of his club career playing in Europe, notably building a legacy in Sweden with Malmö FF, where he was a teammate of a young Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Today, his family name continues in top-flight football through his son, Anthony Elanga, who currently plays for Newcastle United and the Sweden national team. Anthony Elanga even scored today.





Legend Samuel Eto once contacted him to play for Cameroon same as his father but he declined… what if Eto did same? We have keep praising Eto in this nation.