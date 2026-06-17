“Julius Malema Calls for Free Public Wi-Fi Across South Africa — Could Elon Musk’s Starlink Become Part of the Solution?”

EFF leader Julius Malema has reignited debate over internet access in South Africa after calling for free public Wi-Fi to be available 24 hours a day, arguing that internet connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity for education, job hunting and economic participation.

Speaking during recent engagements, Malema also proposed that school uniforms should be provided free to learners, saying children deserve the same level of support that the state provides in other areas.

His call for universal internet access has raised an important question: if South Africa wants to expand connectivity rapidly, could technologies such as Elon Musk’s Starlink help bridge the digital divide, especially in rural and underserved communities?

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s company, has expanded to several African countries, but it is not yet officially available in South Africa due to regulatory requirements. Supporters believe the service could improve access in remote areas, while critics argue that local regulations and transformation policies must also be considered.

As millions of South Africans continue to face expensive data costs and limited internet access, the debate over how to deliver affordable connectivity to all citizens is likely to intensify.

🇿🇦 Should South Africa allow Starlink to operate locally if it helps deliver affordable internet to communities, schools and businesses?