JULIUS MALEMA PUSHES FOR AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION AS EFF LEADER TABLES BILL THAT COULD CHANGE HOW SOUTH AFRICANS ENTER THE VOTERS’ ROLL





EFF leader Julius Malema has proposed a draft bill that would automatically register eligible South African citizens to vote, potentially ending the need for millions of people to manually sign up before elections.





According to the proposal, citizens who qualify to vote would be added to the voters’ roll automatically through existing government records, a move supporters say could increase voter participation and strengthen democracy.





The proposal has already sparked debate, with backers arguing that voting should be made easier for all eligible citizens, while critics have raised concerns about implementation, voter roll accuracy and potential administrative challenges.





If adopted, the changes could have a significant impact on future elections by expanding voter registration and increasing turnout among younger and first-time voters.



💬 Do you support automatic voter registration for all eligible South Africans, or should citizens continue registering themselves before elections? 🇿🇦🗳️👇