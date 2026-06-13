JULIUS MALEMA TAKES FIGHT TO COURT AS EFF LEADER MOVES TO CHALLENGE FIREARM CONVICTION 🇿🇦⚖️🔥





EFF leader Julius Malema has filed a court application seeking leave to appeal his firearm-related convictions, setting the stage for another major legal battle.





The case stems from an incident at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018, where Malema was seen handling and discharging what prosecutors argued was a firearm during the event. After years of legal proceedings, the court found him guilty on charges linked to the unlawful possession and discharge of a firearm.





Malema and his legal team have consistently maintained that the conviction should be challenged, arguing that there are legal and factual issues that deserve further consideration by a higher court.





By applying for leave to appeal, Malema is asking the court to grant permission for the matter to be heard by a higher court. This does not automatically overturn the conviction. Instead, the court must first decide whether there are reasonable prospects that another court could reach a different conclusion.





If leave to appeal is granted, the case could move to a higher court for a fresh examination of the evidence, legal arguments and the original judgment. If the application is dismissed, Malema’s legal options become more limited, although further legal avenues may still be available.





The development comes at a significant time in South African politics, with Malema remaining one of the country’s most influential and controversial political figures. Supporters argue he is exercising his constitutional right to challenge the ruling, while critics believe the conviction should stand.





The case is expected to attract national attention as it could have political, legal and reputational implications for the EFF leader.



WHAT DO YOU THINK, SOUTH AFRICA? 🇿🇦👇🔥



Should Julius Malema be granted leave to appeal, or should the court’s original ruling remain in place?