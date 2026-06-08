JUNE 30 MOVEMENT LEADER PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA SAYS HE HAS LOST FAITH IN SA GOVERNMENT’S ABILITY TO TACKLE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS FRUSTRATION GROWS OVER BORDER SECURITY AND ENFORCEMENT

🚨 JUNE 30 MOVEMENT LEADER PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA SAYS HE HAS LOST FAITH IN GOVERNMENT’S ABILITY TO TACKLE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS FRUSTRATION GROWS OVER BORDER SECURITY AND ENFORCEMENT





One of the prominent leaders associated with the June 30 movement, Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba, says he no longer believes the government is capable of effectively dealing with illegal immigration in South Africa.





His remarks come amid growing public debate over border control, undocumented migrants, law enforcement and the country’s immigration policies. Ndabandaba argues that authorities have failed to provide lasting solutions despite years of promises and concerns raised by communities.





The comments are likely to fuel further discussion as the June 30 movement continues to push for stronger action on immigration-related issues and increased enforcement of existing laws.





💬 Do you agree with Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba’s assessment, or do you believe government efforts are beginning to make a difference? 🇿🇦🔥