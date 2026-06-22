Jurgen Klopp has blasted Rafael van der Vaart over his brutal criticism of Virgil van Dijk





Van der Vaart delivered a scathing analysis of the Liverpool hero’s mobility after the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Japan. Van der Vaart said: 🗣️ “I have to be honest: I was quite shocked by Van Dijk. With him, I thought: that doesn’t look good. Especially while turning. It is proving very difficult. A bit like a Boeing 747 turning. I hope he starts turning a bit faster during the tournament.”





Van der Vaart’s comments on Van Dijk didn’t sit well with former Kop boss Klopp 👀.





Klopp commented: 🗣️ “I’m not entirely sure if it’s worth mentioning Rafael van der Vaart. But if he ever says something positive about any player at some point, then I’ll be happy to take him seriously again. You get the feeling he sees something, and then it has to be formulated in a flowery way, and then he’s really against it.



“But that way it’s really not important.”