Ka mayo ka nsunko, others holding Lungu’s body hostage – Miles  Sampa

Ka mayo ka nsunko, others holding Lungu’s body hostage – Miles



By Mubanga Mubanga



PF leader Miles Sampa says ka mayo ka nsunko (the woman who sniffs narcotic substances) and other PF bigwigs who held late president Edgar Lungu hostage when he was president are the same ones who are holding his body hostage even in death.





And PF national chairperson Charity Katongo Banda said she will not continue “ukukotela mubuchushi na mubupuba (growing old in suffering and foolishness), while “ba mwisa” (newcomers) to the PF, referring to Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, were the ones who benefited from the party.





Speaking during a press briefing on Friday in Lusaka, Sampa said PF problems started in 2021 after the party lost the elections. He said the same people who were accusing him of destroying the party, were the ones who made PF to lose the elections.





“They are the same ones blocking his burial. All their political careers is using ECL’s name. When he was president they held hostage. After he lost, they held him hostage and forced him to come back. When he died, they have held his body hostage. Those are the people that are there. I won’t mention them names.



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