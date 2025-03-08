Kafue River Poisoned

…….As Mining Pollution Sparks Environmental Outcry



The once-mighty Kafue River, a lifeline for thousands of Zambians and a vital artery for agriculture, now carries more than just water it carries poison.





A devastating acid spill from CM Leech Zambia Limited on the Copperbelt has not only polluted the river but ignited a fierce debate about environmental accountability, mining practices, and the government’s failure to protect natural resources.





Reports confirm that the acid effluent has severely impacted the Mwambezi and Kafue rivers, causing extensive damage to maize and groundnut fields, killing livestock, and threatening aquatic life.



The surrounding communities, who rely heavily on these rivers for farming and daily water needs, now face an uncertain future. Residents describe the rivers’ once-clear waters now running with a murky, toxic hue a tragic symbol of environmental neglect.





African Rivers, an organization advocating for the protection of water bodies in Zambia and beyond, has condemned the spill, calling it a “preventable disaster.” During a press briefing held at Sun International Hotel, Dr. Bobson Sikala, CEO of African Rivers, criticized both the mining company and regulatory authorities for their slow response.





“This is not just an accident it is the result of poor oversight and weak environmental laws. Our rivers cannot speak for themselves, but we must be their voice,” Dr. Sikala said.





And the Zambia Climate Change Network (ZCCN) echoed these sentiments, highlighting the wider ecological damage caused by the spill. Lydia Chibambo, National Coordinator for ZCCN, emphasized the urgent need for stricter monitoring and enforcement of environmental laws.





“It is truly disheartening that such a crisis had to be exposed by concerned citizens rather than the institutions tasked with protecting our environment. This clearly shows a gap in our regulatory systems,” Chibambo stated.





The mining sector, a cornerstone of Zambia’s economy, has long been a double-edged sword. While it provides jobs and revenue, it also leaves behind a trail of environmental destruction acid spills, deforestation, and soil degradation.





The Kafue River pollution is just the latest in a series of incidents where corporate interests have overshadowed environmental sustainability.



According to the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011, companies are required to implement safety and environmental compliance programs. However, critics argue that these regulations lack enforcement.





Polluters often face minimal penalties, allowing them to continue their operations without meaningful consequences.

African Rivers has put forward a series of urgent recommendations to prevent future disasters.



These include strengthening environmental laws, establishing a multisectoral task force to handle compensation for affected communities, and mandating mining companies to adopt climate-sensitive practices.





“The government must give these laws sharp teeth to bite. We cannot afford to have regulations that look good on paper but fail in reality,” Dr. Sikala stressed.



The social and economic cost of the Kafue River spill is already taking shape. Farmers in the affected areas are counting their losses as their once-thriving crops wither away due to soil contamination. Livestock deaths have further deepened the crisis, leaving families without crucial sources of income and food.





Beyond the human toll, environmentalists warn of the long-term impact on biodiversity. The Kafue River meanders through vital ecosystems, including the Kafue National Park home to countless species of wildlife. An unchecked acid spill could disrupt delicate aquatic habitats, threatening the survival of fish and other species reliant on clean water sources.





In response to mounting pressure, the government has formed a task force to investigate the spill and oversee compensation efforts.



However, activists remain skeptical, citing past instances where similar promises faded into silence once public outrage died down.





As the poisoned waters of the Kafue River flow downstream, they carry more than just acid they carry a grim warning. Unless Zambia confronts the environmental cost of its mining ambitions and strengthens its regulatory systems, its rivers will continue to pay the price.



The Kafue River’s cry for help has been heard. Whether those in power choose to listen remains to be seen.



